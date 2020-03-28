RULE CHANGE FOR THE DISABLED

The authorities are advising the public, that if they see a person walking around wearing a blue scarf tied around their arm or wrist, not to berate them for disrespecting confinement.

There are some exceptions to the Royal Decree 463/2020 referring to confinement of people in their homes, as of Fridays Boletin.

It was modified to allow people with disabilities, or who have behavioural problems, such as diagnosed autism or disruptive behaviour, which is aggravated by confinement, so that they and a companion may circulate on public roads, as long as the necessary measures to avoid contagion are respected.