Rubbish-bin blaze seemed suspicious

LOCAL police have opened an investigation after being called out on Sunday night, along with a fire-fighting team, to Calle San Nicholas, in the Santa Cruz area of San Matias, where two rubbish containers were on fire.

The blaze led to a parked vehicle next to the containers being burnt out, and the car was a write-off.

The fire-fighters, along with the police officers, want to discover whether the fire was started intentionally.

Two women, aged 40 and 56, in the vicinity at the time, were treated by a team of professionals, before being taken to a nearby medical centre, because they both had a panic attack.

Officers believe the attack was probably bought on because of the extent of the fire.