Royal family step out for National Park centenary

THE Spanish Royal family have been for a hike in the beautiful surroundings of Enol lake, as part of celebrations to mark the 100th anniversary of the Picos de Europa National Park, in northern Spain.

The lake is in the Cantabrian mountains of Asturias, a rugged and stunning region that lines the northern coast, close to Santander.

It was also the first official trip that 12-year-old Leonor, Princess of Asturias, was making as heir to the Spanish throne.

She was joined by her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia, as well as Infanta Sofia, her 11-year-old younger sister.

The Picos de Europa, the first national park in Spain, is known for its rocky trails and dramatic scenery.

The park, which has a rich wildlife including bears, wolves and deer, was awarded the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve designation in 2002.