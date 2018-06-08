Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day

Cats Welfare news

MAKE a date in your diary and come to join us for a Pimms. Yates Show Bar, Playa de Las Americas, is the place to be on 21st June, from 1pm.

Watch all the races on the big screen, and win one of the really fabulous prizes up for grabs in the raffle. There will be awards for the best-dressed on the day, plus many more amazing treats available to win.

It’s all in aid of raising much-needed money for Cats Welfare Tenerife.

Fun for all the family, all afternoon, with the benefit of supporting a great cause. Come along and be part of the fun!

Microchip offer

Every year, hundreds of cats and dogs go missing in Tenerife, and many never find their way home. A microchip (along with a collar and tag) gives your pet the best-possible chance of being found and returned safely.

For June only, our vets Don Perro (Las Chafiras near the pharmacy), Yaiza (near language school, Los Cristianos) and Vet Express (behind Gran Sur), have a special offer of a dog or cat microchip for just 23 euros.

If you want to take advantage of this, you MUST contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring/WhatsApp Maria (English) on 6466 29129, seven days a week 9am-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German), after 6pm on 6712 82773, for a unique promotion code.

Pop your pet along to the vet with your code, and pay them the 23 euros directly. If you love them, don’t lose them!

Charity tables

However busy you may be, please make time to go along to Koala Sur (Las Chafiras) or Adeje Koala, between 10am-8pm tomorrow, to see the unique items we have for sale, many of which are hand-made. All proceeds will go to help pay the huge vet bills incurred during the year.

Adoptions

Not sure which colour kitten you’d like to adopt? At Cats Welfare, we have lots of cats and kittens waiting to go to their forever homes. We’re sure you’ll see one perfect for you. They’re all home ready, and are litter trained, human friendly, wormed and de-flead. Please go and have a look at these beautiful kittens, in any of the three vets mentioned previously.

Older cats

It’s easy to overlook our fabulous adult cats, all waiting to be adopted.

Apart from the major benefit of having been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, these three beauties have all tested negative for feline leukaemia, making them perfect for homes already with cats.

Marbles is a cute, 3-4 year-old female Siamese cross. She is very friendly and talkative. Smokey is a lively, eight-year-old. She’s great with other cats, and has a velvety, smokey-grey coat. Zuri is ginger-and-white, and about 2-3 years old. He has a long, fluffy coat and show-stopping blue eyes. He loves a cuddle.

To arrange to meet any of these cats, please contact us. All cats are adopted on a week’s trial in your home.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

They can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm. If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.