Rock-climber drowns after toppling 30m into waterfall

A ROCK-climber aged 55, known as FCB, drowned in front of his daughter near the Costa del Sol, following a 30-metre cliff fall into the sea at the village of Maro, in Nerja, Malaga, where he was climbing.

The tragic incident happened near a waterfall, thought to be Cascada la Doncella. His daughter, and the man’s friend, who were climbing with FCB, are believed to have called out to him, but there was no response.

After the incident, at 1.30pm last Sunday, a jet ski from the Andalucia Health Service took his body to Maro Beach, where it was removed, at around 4.30pm.

The trio of climbers, all from Granada, were exploring the area, just off the N340 road.