Rock-climber breaks bones after high fall

THE Canarian Emergency Services rescued a rock-climber after he fell into a precarious Granadilla area of Las Vegas, Chimiche, last Saturday, leaving him with several broken bones.

The emergency services were notified at 9.45am and

the caller told the operator that a 53-year-old, man who was practising, rock-climbing, had fallen from a considerable height and needed medical assistance.

An ambulance was sent to the Las Vegas area of Granadilla, along with the Canarian emergency rescue helicopter.

Once they were in the area, they located the victim, and, after a quick assessment, he was hoisted on to a stretcher, with the help of local fire-fighters, and lifted into the helicopter.

He was them transported to Tenerife North airport, where another ambulance was awaiting him.

The man was checked over by the medical team and made comfortable, before being taken to Candelaria Hospital to have his injuries treated.