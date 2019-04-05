RIP Billy

WILLIAM George Smith, (Billy to his friends), passed away after a short illness on Friday 15th March, at Candelaria Hospital, Santa Cruz.

Born in the Shetland Isles to Mary and George, he was brother to Lance, Elizabeth, Helen and Jimmy, and father to Anita and Simon, who live in Aberdeen. He leaves his wife, Mary, after 43 years of marriage.

Billy was a talented chef and an excellent spiritual healer, and came to Tenerife 19 years ago, living in Torviscas Alto. There will be a memorial service on Saturday 13th April at 3pm, in the church in San Blas, Golf del Sur, for family, friends and patients who would like to attend. No flowers, please, because donations for FACT will be collected.