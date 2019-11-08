Retiring? Spain is the finest place in Europe
SPAIN has beautiful surroundings, towns, cities, and, of course, lots of sunshine, which makes it a perfect setting for those approaching their final years
And, says a new report, Spain is the best country to retire to in Europe. In fact, Blacktower Financial Management has revealed the best and worst European countries for retirees, based on cost of living, crime rates, life expectancy, property prices, average population age and weather.
The country scored highly for each of these sections, without topping another country outright, but its average paved the way, overall, for it land the top spot.
Second in the rankings is Finland, the chilled Scandinavian atmosphere and gorgeous magic of the northern lights is also an excellent choice for retirees.
Third was Italy, known for its wines, olive oils and pasta, which is a winning combination for when you’re past the point of no return, and have no problems in packing on some extra pounds.
The UK featured in 17th place, and, despite the perception of grey skies and constant rain, the rolling hills of the north are a joy to see, whatever the weather.
And the south-west has a gorgeous coastline, and an opportunity to grab a surfboard and make for the waves, especially if reaching retirement has given some people a new lease of life.
