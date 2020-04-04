RESTRICTION OF NON-ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES WILL BE LIFTED AFTER EASTER

“Exceptional measures will not be extended beyond April 9th” Pedro Sánchez said of the recoverable paid leave.

The Government will not extend the stoppage of non-essential activities beyond the period for which it was decreed, which ends on April 9th, so that these works may be resumed after the Easter holidays on Monday April 13th.

“We will extend the state of alarm, but not the restrictions on essential services, as they can take advantage of the Easter holidays,” he explained. These measures of “hibernation” of non-essential work, were “necessary to contribute to the control of the epidemic according to the opinions of all the experts.”

However, he was cautious to comment about the evolution of the virus, saying “We will have the antennas on to react as soon as possible to any hint of a rebound,” he guaranteed.

According to the Ministry of Transport, daily passenger movement figures has fallen by 83% during the time that non-essential activities have been restricted, compared to a 75% decrease in previous weeks.