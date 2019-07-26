Restaurant owner must cough up €4m in assets

AN expat restaurateur-owner in Marbella, accused of serious drug crimes, must hand over assets worth €4m to the European Court of Justice.

Niko Ranta-aho, who owns Teatro restaurant in Puerto Banus, was arrested in Helsinki last week alongside his body-building girlfriend Sofia Belorfia.

The woman, crowned Bikini-Fitness World Champion in 2015, stands accused of money-laundering.

The pair denied the charges at the weekend but Helsinki’s district court has continued to hold them in prison, ordering the €4million seizure of worth of assets from Ranta-aho.

“The District Court believes that Ranta-aho could try to hide or destroy this property,” said a spokesperson, while a source told online newspaper the Olive Press: “The amount, typically, correlates with the alleged proceeds concerning the crimes.”

“According to prosecutor Erkki Huhtala, who is connected with the case, the sum is possibly the largest-ever in Finland drug crimes. Ranta-Aho doesn’t have any assets in Finland, so this will most likely lead to the search for assets in Spain.”

Ranta-Aho owns Teatro restaurant, in the upmarket Puerto Banus resort, popular with holiday-makers.

The dinner-and-a-show style venue has seen the likes of Ja Rule and Tyga perform, and Ranta-Aho also owns ER Property, which, says its website, has sold villas worth more than €1m on the Costa del Sol.

Ranta-Aho often shows off his envious car collection online, including a white Lamborghini and Mercedes 4×4. But both could now be seized, along with other assets, as the investigations in Spain and Finland continue.

Belorfia, meanwhile, who had over 60,000 Instagram followers, appeared to be living the life of luxury, and she was often pictured in swanky pads with her small, white dog.

But according to respected Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, the pair may have been involved in the narcotics business with Finland’s Hells Angels.

It comes after the boss of the Finnish arm of the biker group was hunted down on the same day as Ranta-aho and Belorfia.

He was also imprisoned on serious drug charges last weekend, and Helsingin Sanomat has also reported that he is suspected of being involved with Ranta-aho and Belorfia.

Police have refused to comment on the suspected links, but court documents revealed that 65kg of illegal drugs were found during raids in Spain last week.

Helsinki criminal commissioner Charles Lehmus told the press that the authorities were investigating a “big operation”, mostly dealing in cocaine.

But Lehmus did not reveal the exact number of suspects, hinting: “When there is a big operation like this, the number of suspects is pretty large.”

According to information provided to Helsingin Sanomat, the case includes several drug types, but the focus is on cocaine-trafficking.

Belorfia’s defence lawyer, Paul Perovuo, said she knew nothing about where her partner’s money came from.

“The police claim it is money-laundering if you live with someone who gets caught with funds, alleged to have been illegally earned, he added. “But Sofia didn’t know where the money came from.”

Her Instagram account has since been taken down.