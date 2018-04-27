The last resort!

A SCOTTISH travel agent has been ridiculed for using a picture of a Spanish beach to promote a last-minute caravan break… in Blackpool!

The advert’s main image features a Costa Brava cove, with crystal-clear waters, lapping a golden beach.

Supporting photos even include a moonlit resort, plus two others, thought to be taken in Spain.

But the deal itself describes a break in the Lancashire seaside town as follows: “Blackpool, Marton Mere. Deluxe two bedroom caravan. Self catering. Four nights. June 18 2018. Includes one day access to pleasure beach. £365 total based on a family of four.”

Sharp-eyed Glasgow woman Heather Reid spotted the ludicrous advert in the window of the unnamed Clydebank company, in West Dunbartonshire.

She later tweeted the photo with the caption: “Travel agents in clydebank are at it hahahaha is that pic supposed to be blackpool n am a cheryl cole lookalike anol hen [sic].”

One Twitter user wrote: “Looks great wish I could go to Blackpool and work on my tan, would be fishing off that wee boat with a box of beer and my top off.”