Residents in spin over the Callao Salvaje roadworks

CALLAO Salvaje residents are angry and confused that work on a third roundabout on the main Avenida de la Galga road has started, when the other two haven’t even been completed.

Work has been going on for three years, creating a pedestrian walkway in the centre of the road, reducing parking and introducing planters on either side.

The road layout at the top end by Playa Paraiso is also being changed, and a new roundabout has been added at the other end, by Calle El Jable. But none of this work has been completed, while these new alterations have begun.

Resident groups in the village are in uproar about the works because they feel it is affecting tourism, and causing unnecessary distress to locals.

Although, from the picture, it looks as though they are removing the roundabout altogether, Council planners have confirmed that it will be replaced with a more “pedestrian friendly” roundabout, as per original plans.

They have stressed that there are necessary irrigation pipes which need updating along the whole road, and this is the basis of all the works.

Once the infrastructure is in place, work will begin to complete the three roundabouts, the walkways, and the bus stop, which has been moved.

The planners also added that the cosmetic work was relatively quick to complete, compared with the work now, so residents and tourists should feel confident of seeing big changes soon. Watch this space!