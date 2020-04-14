RENT AID WILL BENEFIT 450,000 FAMILIES IN SPAIN

The Government plan to support tenants who can’t afford to pay their rent, which was approved on March 31st, will have 450,000 beneficiaries, according to the Minister of Development, José Luis Ábalos, in a press conference.

According to their calculations, the total amount of credit that will be guaranteed by the State is approximately 1.2 billion euros, based on the fact that each loan requested by tenant will be, on average, just over 2,600 euros.

The minister has also announced that he will ask the Council of Ministers to raise the spending ceiling of his department, to meet the cost of his housing plan.

Of the plan to support tenants, by guaranteeing loans with public money, this is the one that refers to microcredits that will be granted to those who are in a vulnerable situation and who have small landlords (ie landlords with less than ten houses).

These tenants may request credit, directly paid to the landlord, for a total of six months rent, to be paid in a maximum period of ten years with no costs and no interest.

As with business guarantees, tenants will request loans from private entities, which will have the guarantee of the State through the Official Credit Institute (ICO).

Ábalos has also referred to the last ministerial order that his department published in the BOE, clarifying the order enabling the autonomous communities and municipalities to find a housing solution for victims of gender-based violence, evicted people, or those in a situation of special vulnerability, if there is not public housing available for them.

For this he has allocated a fund of 100 million euros, for support in private housing with grants available up to 900 euros per month, to pay the rent of the homes that are provided, plus another 200 euros per month that could be added so that they can face the payment of basic necessities.