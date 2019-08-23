Renewed appeal for Mufasa!

K9 animal news

A FEW months ago, one of our staff arrived at K9, ready for a new day, and found this young boy tied up outside the kennels. She quickly came to learn just how sweet and friendly he is. He was called Mufasa.

He had no chip, so we have no idea where he came from, or what his background is. Mufasa is about a year old, and loves to play and be around humans. A lot of our walkers love to take him out for his daily walk, and he is a pleasure to be with. He has unusual colouring, is a medium-sized mixed breed.

He is one of the friendliest, happiest boys we have ever come across. The shelter environment can be stressful, but this young boy takes it all in his stride.

Mufasa has been with us a couple of months now, and, in that time, has seen two kennel-mates go to their forever homes. He has shared with two female dogs, who he seems to get on best with, but, currently, he is sharing with one of the new arrivals, Kahl, who is a very affectionate and playful male puppy.

Mufasa is intelligent and has been trained before, from whatever home he came from. He waits patiently to be fed, and always comes when you call him, so he does have good recall.

When he is outside, he is very calm and sweet, and is not really bothered by other dogs. He likes to get out for walks, and most days he gets out two or three times, because of his lovable nature, and popularity among the volunteers.

He thrives on company, so when his first kennel mate got adopted, he was a little bit lost and confused. We were able to match him quickly with another female, but she also got adopted quite quickly, leaving Mufasa, once again, lost and confused.

When will he get the second chance at his forever home he so deserves? He is very handsome and friendly, and we are really hoping his chance comes, very soon. You can meet him at the shelter, and take him out for a walk, any day between 9.30am-1.30pm.

We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you! Get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

Online shop

We now have an online shop: www.k9tenerife.eu/welcome-to-our-k9-shop. Deliveries to the UK only, so please spread the word among your family and friends in the UK. and is waiting for you to meet him!