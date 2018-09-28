Help for Renee

POOR Renee was a stray and was hit by a car. She suffered terrible injuries; two of her legs have multiple breaks, and she has undergone major surgery.

She didn’t have a microchip and no one has claimed her, which means she is in our care. As soon as she is well enough, she shall be placed for adoption. So far, the public’s support for her has been incredible. Thanks go to those of you who have donated for her care. If you would like to donate to our vet-care bill, please contact us on our Facebook page for bank details, or send money through PayPal: live arico@gmail.com

Appeal for raffle prizes

We are having our calendar launch in Amanda’s Bar, Torviscas, on Saturday 13th October (details next week). The money raised will help with the very high vet bills we have incurred during the latter Summer months.

We’ve had some high-profile cases such as Renee (above), little Enzo’s cancer treatment, and Ali’s heartworm. If you can help in anyway with raffle prizes such as gift vouchers or unwanted wine, smellies etc., please contact Siobhan on 6762 61825, or email livearico@gmail.com

Dog-walking club is back!

The dog-walking club will resume on Saturday September 29th from 9am-1pm. The dogs have missed it during the hot summer, so they are extra eager to go for walkies, and are waiting for you! If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp message to Oceana on 0033 659 242 572 for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

