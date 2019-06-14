Remote water-meter readings are so easy

DETAILS of a new, telematic, meter-reading system, which will allow for remote readings of individual water meters, used by local clients, have been published by Adeje Council.

Carmen Rosa Gonzalez and Esther Rivero Vargas, the Council representatives, saw the system operated in the control centre of the town’s system management.

They were accompanied by Emilio Fernández, from Aqualia, Daniel Blanco, and Pedro Antonio Gómez, Entemanser head of Adeje services.

A pilot project phase, operating in El Puertito, has enabled the company to help clients control consumption, improve the service, detect leaks, and save on energy costs.

There is no additional cost to the client, 50 of whom are already seeing the benefits.

The next phase will probably see new meters installed in El Galeón or Armeñime later this year. Major consumers, such as hotels and complexes, will also see the new system installed over time, with advanced options and maximum precision.

Pedro Antonio Gómez said: “The new service means that we can meet the needs of consumers, 365 days a year. And we hope to be using the new system to control 55% of water usage.”

The objective is also to gather more information from, and about, water-users, which, in turn, will assist in improving the service, without having to go to each meter. “It eliminates potential human error as well,” said Daniel Blanco.

The new technology installed will allow clients see their hourly water-consumption levels, receive alerts if there are leaks, or even if someone is trying, illegally, to access their water network.

And, via the Aqualia Contact, they will be able to receive a daily usage update.