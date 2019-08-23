Remembering all who died in horrific aeroplane blaze

TUESDAY, 20th August, marked an important date in the Spanish aviation world, because, on that day in 2008, Spanair’s Madrid-to-Gran Canaria flight JK 5022, caught fire shortly after take-off from Barajas Airport.

This horrific incident was reported as one of the worse aviation tragedies in Spain, because 154 people died and eight others were seriously injured.

Last Tuesday, Madrid and Gran Canaria remembered all the victims of this tragic event, and family members of the victims attended an official ceremony at Barajas Airport to pray, as well as offer flowers to commemorate the 11th anniversary.

The ceremony took place on the runway where the accident happened, followed by a minute’s silence at 2.42pm, which was the time the accident occurred, as a mark of respect to all the victims, and families

The worst incident recorded to date was in 1977, at the Los Rodeos airport, now known as Tenerife North, where 583 people lost their lives when two commercial aeroplanes crashed into each other.