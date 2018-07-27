VIEW WHOLE
What a relief !

Live Arico news

A FAMILY of pups were abandoned in a box in Vilaflor, but, luckily, a local man, who is a Live Arico supporter, found them.

One pup escaped from the box and could not be caught, and, despte a long search, it had vanished. Three days later, another Live Arico supporter spotted a lone, small pup, running alone in the forest. It took three days to catch him, but her determination paid off.

Miraculously, the whole family are now in a safe place, and, better still, all adopted. What a relief, and well done to the kind people who cared enough to help them.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops:

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10-4pm, Saturday 10-2pm and now Sundays 11-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10-4pm) and Saturday 10-2pm

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com

 

 

