Released from an awful life

Accion del Sol news

WE love happy endings, here at the refuge. This gorgeous dog was rescued from her life on a short chain, with no love or care.

After recuperation, having received veterinary treatment and good food, she’s been a very lucky dog. The legal length of time has passed, and she has been rehomed with a lovely family in Germany. We will never understand why people chain their dogs up, or leave then on small balconies, for most of their lives.

We can never stress enough the importance of adopting, not buying. Our refuge is full of 230 gorgeous dogs, each looking for that special someone, to give him or her a home. Please do come and visit us, during opening hours, if you are interested.

Assistance required

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol