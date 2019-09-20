Do we refloat 2,700-year boat, or just abandon it?
HISTORIANS, who are considering what to do with a Phoenician boat found off the Murcia coast of Mazarrón, have decided to leave it on the sea bed for now.
The craft, dating back to the seventh century BC and baptised the Mazarrón II, was discovered in 1994 and has remained there since.
But a recent inspection by expert, marine-archaeologist divers from the National Underwater Archaeology Museum (ARWVA), shows that it is in far better condition than they expected.
After 25 years under the sea since its discovery, heritage pundits feared it would be falling into ruin, but were pleasantly surprised at how it had not deteriorated greatly in that time.
Román Fernández-Baca Casares, is Director-General of fine arts for the Scientific Commission for Monitoring the National Underwater Heritage Protection Plan, which is part of the central government’s culture ministry.
He says a full analysis will be carried out before deciding whether it will be safe to bring the 2,700-year-old vessel to the surface, or whether it should be left where it is to prevent it falling apart.
“We need to ensure the best possible conservation process, by increasing the number of risk-analyses carried out, which will show us the way ahead,” he added. “This, of course, does not rule out extracting the boat.”
For now, the most recent Commission meeting concluded that urgent protection measures needed to be taken to preserve the craft, which Fernández-Baca describes as a unique testimony of Naval construction in the western Mediterranean, from the BC era.
The Commission is divided on whether to try to bring up the boat, although those in favour of doing so straight away are said to be in the minority.
The boat, on the sea floor off the Playa de la Isla beach, is shown above in a photograph taken by Mazarrón town hall.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=50088
Posted by admin on Sep 20 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.