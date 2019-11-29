VIEW WHOLE
Red Sky TV series to feature Arona on TV          

PART of the Netflix television series “Red Sky” will be filmed in Arico during December, and the municipality could be featured throughout the series.

“Sky Rojo” is produced by Vancouver Media SL, creators of “The Paper House”, and will be distributed by Netflix in what promises to be a new global success.

The series, created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, and directed by Eduardo Chapero-Jackson and Javier Quintas, has an international cast, headed by Verónica Sánchez (“El Embarcadero”), Cuban actress Yany Prado (“The double life of Estela Carrillo”) and Argentine actress and singer Lali Espósito (“Floricienta”, “Sweet Love”, “Almost Angels”).

The cast is completed by Asier Etxeandia (“Pain and Glory”, “Velve”, “The Bride”), Miguel Ángel Silvestre (“Sense8”) and Enric Auquer (“Perfect Life”).

