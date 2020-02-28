Red Alert!

BLEVINS Franks’ staff are dedicating Thursday 5th March towards raising awareness of the Blevins Franks’ Charitable Foundation, established in 2017.

Paul Montague and his team, Adele and Alison (both pictured), along with all other staff members throughout the Blevins Franks community in the UK and Europe, will be wearing something red to show their support, and organising various fundraising events, throughout the day.

The Foundation try to make a difference to those less fortunate in the Canaries, and the other areas in which the firm is based, by means of small donations to local charities, good causes or individuals in need. This is achieved, primarily, through employee contributions (which the company matches to enhance the funds raised), external donations and localised fundraising activities.

To date, the Foundation has supported 170 various causes, and their grants have helped work with disadvantaged and disabled children, vulnerable adults, homelessness prevention, animal rescue, anti-bullying projects, lifesaving medical projects, foodbanks and community canteens, with total donations amounting to €90,000.

If you would like to know more about the Blevins Franks’ Charitable Foundation, wish to donate, or know of a worthy cause local to the Canary Isles, then please call Alison at the Tenerife Office, who, as a Foundation committee member, is there to help.

And feel free to show your support by wearing something red on the 5th!

canaryisles@blevinsfranks.com

922 716079

–––––––––