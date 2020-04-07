MORE RECOVERIES THAN POSITIVES IN THE LAST 24 HOURS!

The Canary Islands latest daily coronavirus figures, register almost twice as many discharges as infections in the last 24 hours, with only 37 new positives, and 63 people discharged from hospital.

With this latest data, the Archipelago now has 1,762 infections, 249 hospital discharges and 91 deaths as of 8pm tonight.

Island by island data will be available tomorrow.