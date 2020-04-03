RECOVERED DOCTOR NOW HELPING TO TRY AND FIND COVID-19 CURE

This is the brave doctor who is giving his blood to try to help cure others of COVID-19, in a clinical trial that uses plasma from cured patients, to treat others, which is starting at the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital in Majadahonda.

His name has not been released, but it is the least important part of the story. He was one of the first COVID-19 patients to contract the disease at the Puerta de Hierro University Hospital, where he works.

Now he is “much better” and has become a possible ‘escape route’ for others who have not yet overcome it.

He is one of the participants in the ConPlas-19 study, a controlled clinical trial promoted by the Puerta de Hierro Majadahonda University Hospital (HUPHM) in the Community of Madrid.

This studies the efficacy and safety of plasma from patients cured of SARS-CoV-2 infection (hyperimmune plasma) in the treatment of hospitalized patients in the acute phase of COVID-19 disease.