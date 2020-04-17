NOT EVERYONE WILL RECEIVE ERTE PAYMENTS ON MAY 10TH

Only 78,000 will receive benefits on May 10th as SEPE officials work “tirelessly” to wade through the volume of applications that affect almost 200,000 workers in the Canary Islands.

The regional coordinator and provincial director of the Public State Employment Service (SEPE), Pedro Duarte, ensures that all SEPE personnel across the islands are “working tirelessly” to get the 200,000 workers affected by temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), their benefits that on May 10th, although he stressed that the task is “made more difficult” not only because of the large number of files, but also because of some of the errors in the information provided by some of the companies, that needs to be corrected.

He claims that the current situation has no comparison with the 2007-2008 crisis, “back then we got 20 ERTEs a day, now 20,000 have been filed in fifteen days.”

In the last month they have gone from processing 40,000 benefits to 240,000, “we have not had Easter or weekends off because we are trying to make it possible for everyone to collect in May, but it is complicated,” he admits.

As he explains, as of yesterday, 106,251 applications for benefits had been processed in the islands, of which 78,000 correspond to workers who are in temporary employment records (ERTE). Duarte explains that the figures are “six times more than in the same period last year.” These ERTE-linked benefits are already being notified by email and will arrive on time by May 10th.

However, almost 120,000 more benefits are still pending processing until the end of the month.

“Our idea is to reach everyone on April 30th so that they can all collect on May 10th, but it is difficult because there are many files and we are also encountering alot of errors,” says Duarte, who explains that in the next few days about 40 more people will enter to form part of the service, and will double the current number of troops that are processing the ERTE.

The errors that SEPE officials are finding in the files are erroneous account numbers, or DNIs with more figures than they correspond to, which requires consulting the databases, “This slows us down a lot because while you are doing this, you stop processing three more files,” he points out.