Reasons to be cheerful!

Accion del Sol news

WE are so happy! The six surviving puppies, dumped in a plastic bucket outside a church, have all been adopted.

We love our jobs, especially at times like this when good things come from something so bad. Thank you to those who adopted the puppies, giving them all a new, loving home.

Dog walking

Our dogs love going out for walks, so, if you do have some spare time during our opening hours, please visit us and make a dog very happy. They really love some exercise and TLC.

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219 or 602463242, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol