All ready for their returning students

ADEJE Council’s departments of Education, Works, and Social Services, headed by Adolfo Alonso Ferrera and Esther Rivero Vargas, have been busy throughout the summer, updating and renovating the borough’s six, primary public schools.

And last week, the Councillors visited the buildings to see the reformation work which has been carried out.

“The improvements are not simply meeting the needs of our education centres, but working to improve student safety in school, as well as upgrading classrooms and recreation zones,” said the Councillors.

All six schools have been painted and damp-treated, with tiles and lights replaced where necessary.

The work has also included improving playgrounds and toilets, in addition to better conditions for those students with mobility issues. And, where relevant, work on school farms has also been completed.

The work has cost around 80,000 euros, and further work is on the cards in December, during the Christmas holidays.

The Councillors pointed out that scheduling work twice a year means the governing body can attend to schools’ needs more efficiently.