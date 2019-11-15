Reader left with stars in his eyes

A BAFFLED reader has shared a mysterious photograph with local newspaper Diario de Avisos, which he took at precisely 8pm in El Fraile last Tuesday, specifically in Calle Ladera del Teide.

He was surprised by the image he caught, especially as it was captured with a mobile-phone camera, with very poor lighting.

The reader said that everything happened in the space of 20 seconds. The lights moved at a moderate speed, and, as they disappeared on one side, they reappeared on the other.

The man said he was left a little stunned after his sighting. But on reflection, he believes it could be star-linked satellites.

He was aware that on the previous day, objects were launched into the atmosphere, with the intention of forming a constellation, specifically to assist with broadband coverage to a large part of the world’s population.

And in the second image, you can see a series of star-linked satellites, launched in May this year.