Re-open Masca Barranco, urges local Mayor Emilio

THE closure of Masca Barranco has resulted in the loss of 70 jobs, and Buenavista del Norte Mayor Emilio Navarro is urging Tenerife Cabildo to re-open the hamlet, which attracts some two million tourists a year.

Although he is against private management, as is the case of Adeje’s Infierno nature reserve, he does not exclude it, if that leads to the Barranco reopening.

The closure was blamed on a group of walkers who, despite an orange-level weather alert for heavy rain and strong winds, still decided to tackle the Barranco.

Reaching Masca Bay, they found the jetty damaged, with no boats available to take them back to the safety of civilisation. There was also a weather alert for wild seas, which kept the water taxis in harbour.

The walkers were fortunate that a goatherd was seeing out the storm in the area, because they would have had to attempt a walk back up the ravine, possibly resulting in a more tragic end.

The goatherd, who advised them to stay put, led the stranded hikers to a cave, where he knew they’d be safe, sharing some of his food and water.

And the following day, the emergency services were able to rescue the walkers from Masca Beach. Hours later, however, the goatherd spotted more hikers in the ravine.

The following week, the authorities announced the closure of Masca Barranco, prohibiting members of the public from entering it until measures were put in place to make it safer.