Rayo’s are well stung

Women’s football

Granadilla Tenerife 3 Rayo Vallecano 1

GREAT performances have become the trademark of Egatesa Granadilla Tenerife, but they excelled themselves by turning a one-goal deficit into a home win over Rayo Vallecano in the final five minutes of their match at San Isidro.

The visitors took an 18th-minute lead after Sheila fed the ball to Natalia to score. But Granadilla were unlucky not to level soon after when Patri Gavira saw her shot hit a post.

In the second half, Pili Gonzalez made a great save from Natalia, but, although they kept plugging away, it looked ominous for the white-and-blues when they were still behind after 85 minutes.

What followed was a testament to their dedication and character. Firstly, Patri Gavira tied the score with a well-directed header, and Maria Jose Perez then pulled Granadilla ahead when she finished off a good move from Ange Koko.

And, in the final minute, Koko showed she can finish as well as create goals to secure a remarkable success.

The win takes Granadilla to fifth in Spain’s elite league, and their players are making a big impact. Maria Jose Perez is top scorer for the league with eight goals, and Pili Gonzalez has conceded fewer goals that any other keeper in the league.

The ladies get a well-deserved week off this weekend, but they will then be fired up to keep improving their standing.