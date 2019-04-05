Ravine jumper is in a critical state
A MAN who jumped down a five-metre ravine last Sunday, in the Santa Cruz vicinity of Icod de los Vinos, is in a critical condition in hospital with a heart attack.
The 40-year-old landed in a banana plantation and, fortunately, the emergency services were able to reach him comfortably.
But the emergency services’ fire-fighters, along with Local Police, had to search for him, initially.
When they found him, they discovered his heart attack, and the officers and fire-fighters administered CPR.
Once stable, he was evacuated to Candelaria Hospital immediately. But, with his heart problem, he suffered head injuries and is said to be in a critical condition.
Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=46977
Posted by admin on Apr 5 2019. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.