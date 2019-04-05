Ravine jumper is in a critical state

A MAN who jumped down a five-metre ravine last Sunday, in the Santa Cruz vicinity of Icod de los Vinos, is in a critical condition in hospital with a heart attack.

The 40-year-old landed in a banana plantation and, fortunately, the emergency services were able to reach him comfortably.

But the emergency services’ fire-fighters, along with Local Police, had to search for him, initially.

When they found him, they discovered his heart attack, and the officers and fire-fighters administered CPR.

Once stable, he was evacuated to Candelaria Hospital immediately. But, with his heart problem, he suffered head injuries and is said to be in a critical condition.