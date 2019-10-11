Rapist is jailed for eight years

A YOUNG man, convicted of rape last year, is facing an eight-year prison sentence, and a six-year tagged probation, after a judge and jury learned of the horrific events which occurred at a nightclub in Veronicas.

The incident happened last September in the Las Americas strip, inside the club where the man worked as a maintenance worker, as well as providing customer services inside the bathrooms.

The victim gave the court a detailed account about her assault, when she entered this particular bathroom to use the toilet.

She was pushed into the cubicle by the man, who then pinned her inside with his hands over her face, and attacked her, sexually and aggressively.

As well as the prison sentence the convicted rapist man received, he was also ordered to pay €25,000 damages to his victim.