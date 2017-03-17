Ramos

Ramos is a lovely dog who has been staying at the refuge since August, 2015. For a short while before that he had been living on the streets around Golf del Sur with two small dog friends.

Ramos says “ It was scary and lonely then and we were often hungry. Some kind people took us to K9 and my small chums found their forever homes quickly. Not me, though – it’s because I’m a bigger dog, you see.

I quite like it at the refuge – my people are very good to me and it is much better than being on the street. I have a best friend and room mate called Mandy who I get on really well with. We have great fun together. Specially when we are out walking and exploring with our voluntarios. They tell me I am one of their favourites. All I know is I love being with them.

While that’s all good, nothing beats having your own cosy home and loving family, though. That’s what I really, really want most of all. I’m a friendly guy, very affectionate and docile, and I love people and also other dogs. I like to have lots of space so a nice garden would be good. I am very well behaved. In fact, Mandy and I stay in the yard overnight while our chums are in their kennels. That’s because we are trusted to be good and to look after things. Do you have a special place in your home and heart for me? In return, I promise to be a loyal and loving companion.”

If you would like to meet Ramos, please get in touch with us in any of the ways mentioned below.

A Date For Your Diary

K9 are having an Open Day on Sunday 14th May from 14:00 to 16:00. A chance to meet our dogs, talk to our volunteers, win some prizes and enjoy something to eat and drink. More details nearer the time but, for now, why not pencil the date into your diary.

Meet Our Dogs

We have many dogs – in all shapes and sizes – waiting patiently for their loving, safe and secure forever homes. You can see them all – their stories and pictures – on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10:00 and 14:00. Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468 or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heartwarming re-homings on facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.