How Rajoy’s party splashed the cash!

A CASH payment for the Prime Minister’s suits, a 300,000-euro bung to a former treasurer… and a back-hander to pay for an elite wedding.

These are just three of the illegal “caja B” cash payments, made by the then PP party during Mariano Rajoy’s tenure.

The notes, revealed in a series of hand-written notes and documents, and kept by disgraced former PP treasurer Luis Barcenas, demonstrate how the party was funded, illegally, on a national scale.

The records, dubbed the “Operacion Kitchen” papers, have only now been made public, after being published in national newspaper El Mundo.

The secret dossier was, allegedly, stolen from Barcenas by police and not handed over to the courts in the recent Gurtel investigation into corruption.

A Madrid judge has now opened an “urgent inquiry” to look into why these documents have only just been made public.

Judge Jose de la Mata has demanded an explanation from the Home Office, into how police and the PP party, allegedly, conspired to keep the papers hidden.

The documents, apparently, were stolen from Barcenas, who is serving 33 years in prison for creaming off 1.24m euros in bribes.

Barcenas instructed his wife to hide the huge dossier in their house, inside furniture and in his private offices.

However, she confided in the couple’s long-standing chauffeur about the documents’ hiding place.

Unknown to them, though, their driver had become a National Police mole, photocopying all the documents and handing them over, at their insistence.

The papers reveal how the police, under disgraced former chief Jose Villarejo, then chose, shockingly, to conceal the evidence from the judiciary.

Rajoy, then the Prime Minister, became the first serving leader in Spain to testify in a criminal case, when he was grilled on Gurtel’s dealings.

But he always denied receiving cash payments.