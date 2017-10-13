Rajoy spells the death knell for Catalonia independence

PRIME Minister Mariano Rajoy announced on Wednesday that his Spanish Government had taken the first step towards suspending home rule in Catalonia.

Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan First Minister, has until 10am on Monday to reply to the formal notification about his unconstitutional, referendum actions on 1st October.

If Puigdemont responds by stressing that Catalonia independence has not been declared, the process of suspending home rule in his region will not continue.

But if his reply is anything but “a simple affirmative or negative”, or if he ignores the communication, he will be given a further three days, until 10am on Thursday (19th Oct), to revoke his independence declaration and return to the rule of law.

This latest episode is a far cry from the blood, sweat, tears and cheers of the illegal Referendum Day, and of the overwhelming support for Puigdemont.

That was displayed again by more than 350,000 pro-unity Catalans in Barcelona last Sunday. They waved Spanish flags and brought the city centre to a standstill, their banners stating: “Together we are better” and “Enough! Let’s Recover Good Sense”.

The Central Government’s eight-page document, explicit and specific to the application of Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution, was faxed to Barcelona shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Puigdemont must comply with his “constitutional and legal duties, and cease actions which are gravely contrary to the general interest of Spain”.

The message is repeated several times throughout the text, and Puigdemont, it says, has ignored the Constitutional Court repeatedly on matters relating to the Catalan referendum and independence process.

His regional government has done so with “such intensity that non-compliance would mean a grave risk to the constitutional order”.

The Central Government says it now has a duty “to proceed to activate the application of the procedure to apply Article 155 of the Constitution”, if Puigdemont fails to confirm that the independence of Catalonia has not been declared.

Spain, it adds, “does not foresee the unilateral secession of a part of its territory, because of the mere will of a minority in a regional parliament”.

Despite repeated court orders, the Catalan Government has, says the document, “continued to avoid the action of justice as far as possible, and the situation is now a grave risk for democratic co-existence”.

In addition, the Spanish Government accused Puigdemont of using “premeditated confusion” in his statement to the regional chamber on Tuesday.

He appeared to announce a declaration of independence in the Catalan Parliament, before suspending it immediately. It left politicians, journalists and the general public wondering for several hours whether or not he wanted Catalonia independence right now.

“If the actions of October 10, 2017 are considered by the First Minister of the Government of Catalonia to constitute a declaration of independence, current or not, the process to suspend home rule will continue,” says the document.