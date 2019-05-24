Raising funds for Reina!

ARE you doing anything on Saturday 1st June, between 3-7pm? If not, why not come down to our latest fundraiser, and help us make money for K9?

The Original Wigan Pier have kindly agreed to let us come down for the afternoon, and have also got a few acts lined up for the afternoon. If you have never been to one of our fundraisers, why not come down and support us? You are guaranteed to have a lot of fun, and meet some new people.

There is a lot of entertainment planned, such as live acts, a raffle, a tombola and other activities. Those confirmed to perform on the day are Lisa Cowley, Carol Slater, Carol Singer, Christopher James and Ann Marie Dorrity.

We are so grateful to them and to The Original Wigan Pier, for giving us this opportunity to raise awareness of K9, and also to raise money for our puppy Reina, who flew to Sweden a couple months ago. For those who don’t know the story of Reina, she was a young puppy who was flying to Sweden, with her new, forever family.

Arriving in Sweden turned into a nightmare, because her microchip couldn’t be read, even though it had been put in by a vet and checked. Things were not looking good for her.

We were given different options to try to rectify the situation, such as sending her back to Tenerife, putting her in quarantine or putting her to sleep, which, of course, we were not going to let happen.

We chose to put her into quarantine, but this came at great expense, and we are currently holding fundraisers to pay this huge bill. Reina spent 21 days in quarantine in Sweden, and was happily reunited with her new family at the end of April. The cost of Reina being kept in quarantine was over €2,500, but worth every cent, if it meant that Reina could stay in Sweden, and also be reunited with her new family.

Now, we need to raise money for the bill, which is how this fundraiser came about. Please come along and support us on the 1st June, from 3pm. We would be so appreciative of any support you can give.

Meet our dogs!

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 9.30am-1.30pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com