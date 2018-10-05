Raising a big stink!

STAFF at the Gran Canaria Sur Ecopark have been busy making compost, from thousands of tons of vegetable waste and organic matter.

The island Cabildo’s intention is to have the compost distributed, free of charge, to farmers and town halls across the island.

But there’s a problem, because the Cabildo has been waiting nine months for a green light from the Canarian Government’s Agriculture Ministry, so that it can be spread around.

It must be frustrating for all concerned, especially as several municipalities and farmers across the island have expressed an interest in acquiring some of this neglected pile of compost.