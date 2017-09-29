Raiders’ real deal
AFTER genuine euro bank-notes worth 4,770 euros were returned to the Bank of Spain for exchange, it was realised that they had been stolen by armed raiders from an armoured van.
The National Police, which investigated, confirmed that the inks matched those used to protect cash during robberies, having received confirmation from their laboratory.
Officers arrested a trio of men, attempting to exchange the notes in Barcelona, Girona and Madrid.
