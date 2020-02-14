Race to help cats

KittyCatz news

IT’S posh hats and Pimms on Cheltenham Ladies Race Day, for the KittyCatz first event of the year, on 11th March.

The Waterfall on Golf Del Sur is our venue for this charity event, and you will be greeted with a complimentary glass of Pimms, in time for the Queen’s arrival at the races.

The afternoon starts from 12.30pm, where you can view the fabulous display of prizes to be won, during the day. All the races, starting from 13.30, will be shown on large television screens, so you do not miss out on any of the excitement.

KittyCatz are offering a free race ticket to anyone who brings a copy of any Canarian Weekly. Our star prize of an overnight stay, with breakfast, has been donated by Samantha and Simon, the owners of Ziggy’s Bed and Breakfast, in Vilaflor.

This wonderful star prize will be drawn after the last race. In true race-day tradition, there is a prize for the best-dressed, which includes a designer Ted Baker bag, and other goodies.

The fun isn’t over when the last race is run. Tenerife Entertainment Awards’ winner, Lucas Alexander, has agreed to do a one-off charity performance for us. He’s just come back from a tour of the US, and we are very lucky and grateful to accept his offer of support.

If you haven’t heard him sing, you are in for a treat! There are more prizes to be won, by joining in with Name the Teddy, straw draws and pledge envelopes, for our mystery prizes. All funds raised will help us pay our vet bills.

Although we are a small team, we can incur large vet charges. Each year, we take in a lot of sick cats and kittens, including many that need expensive operations. Last year, we helped cats and kittens with all sorts of conditions, from leg amputations to eye removals, and the usual viruses related to abandoned kittens.

So, grab a fascinator, put on your lucky pants, and join us in the winner’s enclosure. Follow our work on Facebook, and our website: www.kittycatz.net