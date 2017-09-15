R.I.P. Carmen – 5/9/17

It is with the deepest regret that we announce the

recent and very sudden passing of Carmen Penny.

A beautiful service to celebrate her life was held on Saturday in the chapel at Arona Cemetery.

David and the family would like to thank the many dear friends

who attended, and who have paid tribute to Carmen.

Below is a translation, from Spanish, of just one of the numerous, heartfelt messages received.

Dearest friend

You chose Valle San Lorenzo to anchor your dream in the world of antiques, and it was today, a day in September, in which you went without saying goodbye – because that is what you’re like – discreet, tireless, tenacious, sociable, a great Mum, and wife to a giant of a man … Carmen!

Carmen was the soul and driving force of Aladdin’s Cave. I think she even worked in her sleep.

Her job was her passion, and it’s where she met so many people who admired, respected and loved her, and now cry for her goodbye.

Aladdin’s Cave mourns today, and rolls out your magic carpet to take you on a wonderful, magical journey, where you will find the paradise you deserve.

Until we meet again…