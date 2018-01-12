‘Queen of Benefits’ spent stolen money for holiday

A BRITISH mother-of-12, dubbed the “Queen of Benefits”, has avoided jail, despite using stolen cash to pay for luxury, family holidays to Spain.

Cheryl Prudham spent some £7,671 on deposits for an all-inclusive trip to the Balearics, using money collected by her former husband, Robert Prudham, in a parking-meter fraud.

The 34-year-old woman, from Cheshire, also cashed in on benefits amounting to more than 45,000 euros annually in government hand-outs to buy luxury gifts for her kids.

Robert, who stole coins and notes from station car-parks across Kent, and even from a hospital. was sentenced to 14 months after admitting fraud, and theft between 4th January and 12th February, 2014.

He actually picked up work as a money collector by saying on his application that he was of good character and had no criminal convictions. In fact, he had made 18 previous court appearances, covering 29 offences.

She appeared at Maidstone Crown Court by video link from Warrington Crown Court in Cheshire, where she now lives.

Judge Adele Williams said: “This offence was, in my judgement, motivated by greed on your part.”

The couldn’t-care-less mother received a furious backlash after appearing on Channel 5 documentary Benefits: Britain’s Most Shameless Mum.

Viewers saw her bragging that her family raked in thousands, which paid for expensive holidays and designer clothes.

“I’m addicted to having babies and want to have another one soon,” she said. “I don’t think it is anyone’s business… I can have as many children as I want.”

She added, cheekily: “I’m claiming benefits that the Government have created for me. Why wouldn’t I take advantage of them?”