Puppy-poo patrol

FOLLOWING a massive number of complaints from La Laguna residents, and from neighbourhood associations, regarding animal excrement on the streets, paths and parks, the Council and Local Police have placed two undercover officers in the area.

They are reporting irresponsible pet owners, who leave their pet poos behind, and the officers, from the Local Police Ecological unit, have the power to file an official report, and fine the owners!

This is a new directive, because, previously, police were only able to make pet owners aware with an official warning.

Between 2016 and 2018, there were 207 official warnings, making owners aware of their pets’ actions, in the hope that they would learn to pick up the mess.

La Laguna Mayor Ana María Oramas, who stressed that the owners were to blame, added: “It’s a matter of respect for others neighbours in the area, as well as respect for where we live.

“People who do not comply by collecting their pets’ mess will be fined 200 euros and upwards.”

Sadly, many people paid no heed, obviously, because more than 50 fines were issued in just 20 days.