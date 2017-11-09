Puppies bring such joy

Accion del Sol news

WE have had another very busy week, with numerous dogs arriving at the refuge from the streets of Candalaria, Arona, Granadilla and Guia de Isora.

Many were in a very bad condition, and weren’t microchipped. We can never express enough the importance of having this done, to ensure your pet’s safe return, should it become lost.

We also visited the elderly residents in Los Cristianos again, for a bit of therapy with some of our puppies. This brings imense joy to them, and their faces light up at the sight of a gorgeous puppy.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol