So many puppies!

K9 animal news

A FEW weeks ago, one of our staff arrived to start work for the day, and noticed two big boxes left outside the kennels. From experience, she knew this was never good news.

She opened the boxes and discovered ten very young puppies inside. Five in each box. They were about six weeks old, and, as you can imagine, were very small and very cute. They were scared and nervous, and had no idea what was going on.

Their first few days at K9 were very daunting, but, after some weeks of love and affection from us and our volunteers, they started to come out of their shells. The adoptions started to happen for our little ones, with five of them having gone to their forever homes. What great news this is!

So there are five little puppies left. There are two male and three females, and they are looking for their chance to be loved, and welcomed into their new families. They love to play and have fun, and getting attention from our volunteers. When they are picked up for a cuddle they melt into your arms, and this melts your heart.

If you are thinking about getting a puppy, please come up to K9 and meet these little beauties. They will be medium-to-large dogs. The three females are brindle, and the two males are very different. One is all tan, the other being black and tan. We can promise you they will make you smile.

Even if you are not thinking about adopting a puppy, they always need lots of cuddles and human interaction to get them ready for the world out there. Please do come up if you have any free time, any day between 9.30am-1.30pm, and meet them, and all our other dogs at the shelter.

Our dogs are all different ages, so, even if you are interested in adopting an older dog, there are plenty of beautiful friendly dogs for you to meet. If dogs do not interest you, we also have cats and kittens who are also looking for their forever homes!

We are on Calle Chimbesque, between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas. We look forward to seeing you! Get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

Online shop

Just a little bit of news for our UK supporters. We now have an online shop: www.k9tenerife.eu/welcome-to-our-k9-shop. Deliveries only to the UK, so please spread the word among your family and friends in the UK! Thank you very much!