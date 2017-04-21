Pup needs a home!

Accion del Sol news

THIS gorgeous puppy was brought to the refuge by Protection Civil from Granadilla. After a bath, and a thorough check-over by our vet, he will now wait patiently until a new home is found. We don’t know if he’s been abandoned, has escaped or is lost, because he has no microchip. We can never express the importance of having one fitted.

Foam-party fun

A date for your diary is 14th May, when we will be holding a special foam party for the children, during an afternoon of fun and games for humans and dogs alike.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol