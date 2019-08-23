Old pumping station has worldwide fame

THE Daily Mail has published an extensive report on its official website about all the abandoned palaces and castles, scattered across the world.

The ruins of a special building in Los Realejos, an old pumping station in the north of Tenerife, have found themselves a special place on the website, the image being shared across the world.

The ruins are sited within a protected space, with evidence of farmers using the surrounding area in time gone by.

There is a special walk, starting at sea level from the Los Roques beach, and ending in the Hacienda de Castro.

Visitors can visualise where pirate attacks took place in past centuries, as well as enjoying the splendour of the Casona de Castro (manor house).

Over the years, the ruins have created much interest with tourists from all over the world. They have also become a popular spot for many walkers, not just for the historical element but also because of the spectacular views and landscape.