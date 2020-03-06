Proud pup Marito

Live Paws news

LOOK at this lovely puppy. He is only seven months old, and is a German Pointer called Marito. He was found abandoned in very poor condition, but is now ready for his new home.

He is very playful and affectionate. Can you make his future happier than his past? Contact Live Paws for a play-date, on 652297853.

Dog-walking club

Join our dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Please come and meet the dogs. They have a fabulous time with the walkers, and look forward to going out for a wander. Please feel free to pop along, even for a chat. If you have any questions, send a WhatsApp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Paws shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. The shop is now open on Sundays from 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com