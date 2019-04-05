Proud Paula hits big-time

ANOTHER huge turn-out at Camping Nauta saw Gio, from Pas O Nadas ‘B’, win through to another final, clashing with Sundowners’ Paula, who will be making her first appearance on the big stage in the women’s Memorial Trophy showdown at Showtime.

Ash, also from Sundowners, who reached the final in the men’s Division 2 competition, will face Waterfall’s Dave on presentation night.

The Oasis Fm League’s big guns fought hard all night to take their place in the Memorial Trophy’s Men’s Division 1 final, with Daddy Cool, from Pas O Nadas ‘A’, facing The Pub’s Mitch, representing The Pub.

Thanks again to Debbie and Ray for hosting the event, and to all who helped in every way. You are all appreciated!

We are anticipating a great night tonight (Friday), so let’s get behind the players and cheer them on… and, of course, enjoy the food, drink and entertainment.