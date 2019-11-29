Proud Liz offers her own Helping Hands

LIZ Montague, leader of the children’s charity Helping Hands, had a busy time last Thursday, distributing €4,000 to worthy causes, after raising over €8,400 at the organisation’s’ 10th anniversary dinner-dance the previous weekend.

She handed over €1,000 to Balint Horvarth, whose daughter Virag is suffering from Dock8, a rare, life-threatening disease, which has to be monitored regularly at Candelaria Hospital.

It is an immunodeficiency syndrome, and most youngsters need specialist treatment to get beyond 18, which is Virag’s age.

The cash will go towards the upkeep of the teenager’s daily visits by car to the hospital, where she receives treatment.

“She has been unwell for many months, and it is incredibly sad to see her so poorly,” said Liz. “I hope the donation will help the family get her to and from the hospital regularly.”

If anyone would also like to support the family financially, please go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/1olc9jp1yo

Helping Hands also donated a similar sum to Aaron Banister, a brave youngster who is battling Duchenne Disease from his wheelchair… usually with a smile on his face for everyone, and a song if there’s a microphone handy!

Also, €2,000 was given to Yanes Academy to help inspire more youngsters to join the Academy’s hairdressing courses. Finally, at the end of her busy day, Liz gave a €2,000 donation to the Happy to Help fellow charity, which, like Helping Hands, also supports underprivileged families in need.

The tireless charity worker added: “We have always had fabulous support, and I have updated our charity accounts. The overall total to date is €315,000… an incredible amount over 10 years!”