NEW PROTECTION EQUIPMENT BEING DISTRIBUTED AMONG ISLANDS

 

In the last few days, 58,000 test kits, over a million surgical masks, gloves, medical protective glasses, and EPI gowns, have arrived in the Canary Islands to help the fight against COVID-19.

Last night at the Insular-Maternal and Children’s Hospital in Gran Canaria they welcomed a delivery of supplies that will be distributed to health centres across, not only Gran Canaria, but also Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

The equipment brings a strong message of support and encouragement for everyone.

